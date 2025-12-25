Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF $BUG

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) by 43.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,926 shares during the quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Global X Cybersecurity ETF worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $92,750,000. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,421,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,727,000 after acquiring an additional 21,952 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 403,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,952,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 398,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,770,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 18.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 258,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,573,000 after purchasing an additional 40,668 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Global X Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $31.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $995.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.22. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $29.07 and a 1 year high of $37.55.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

