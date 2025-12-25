Voya Investment Management LLC Has $5.54 Million Stock Holdings in CNH Industrial N.V. $CNH

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH – Free Report) by 102.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 510,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,806 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $5,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Callan Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 324.7% in the 2nd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 88,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 67,684 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 5,176.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,917,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,340 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 15.1% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 864,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,201,000 after buying an additional 113,677 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 28.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,296,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,687,000 after buying an additional 951,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 597.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,612,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,899,000 after buying an additional 1,381,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

CNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, November 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $10.00 target price on CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, November 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.09.

In related news, Director Howard W. Buffett bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $58,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 29,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,653.04. The trade was a 25.75% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Suzanne Heywood purchased 52,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.52 per share, with a total value of $500,009.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 619,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,896,945.04. This represents a 9.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 73,007 shares of company stock valued at $700,182. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNH opened at $9.39 on Thursday. CNH Industrial N.V. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $14.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.35. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 13.01, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 3.35%.The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.440-0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

CNH Industrial N.V. is a global capital goods company specializing in the design, production and sale of agricultural and construction equipment, commercial vehicles and powertrain solutions. The firm operates through five core brands—Case IH and New Holland for agricultural machinery, Case and New Holland for construction equipment, Iveco for light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, and FPT Industrial for engines and drivetrain components. Established in 2013 through the combination of Fiat Industrial and CNH Global, the company draws on a rich heritage of innovation dating back to pioneering landmarks in farm and construction machinery from the 19th century.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses tractors, combines, balers, excavators, backhoe loaders, trucks, vans and bespoke engines for marine, automotive and industrial markets.

