Voya Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Dropbox, Inc. $DBX

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 28.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,943 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Dropbox worth $7,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth $56,911,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dropbox during the second quarter valued at $51,307,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Dropbox by 10.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,408,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,483,000 after purchasing an additional 774,986 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Dropbox by 10.0% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,662,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,538,000 after purchasing an additional 605,258 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Dropbox by 65.2% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,178,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,692,000 after buying an additional 465,109 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Insider Activity at Dropbox

In related news, insider William T. Yoon sold 7,142 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $208,474.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 206,228 shares in the company, valued at $6,019,795.32. The trade was a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $44,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 439,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,016,317.08. The trade was a 0.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 362,915 shares of company stock worth $10,793,706 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Price Performance

Dropbox stock opened at $27.98 on Thursday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.42 and a 1 year high of $33.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.63.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 49.51% and a net margin of 19.87%.The business had revenue of $634.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DBX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

View Our Latest Report on DBX

Dropbox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc (NASDAQ: DBX) is a leading provider of cloud-based file storage, collaboration, and productivity tools. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in San Francisco, California, the company offers a suite of services designed to help individuals and organizations securely store, share, and manage digital content. Dropbox has grown from a simple file-syncing application into an integrated collaboration platform used by millions of customers around the globe.

At its core, Dropbox provides cloud storage plans tailored for consumers and businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.