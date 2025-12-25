Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,089 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,383 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $5,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TYL. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,824,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 424,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 79,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,940,000 after acquiring an additional 16,133 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,185,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,493,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TYL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Cowen assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $649.31.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.73, for a total value of $229,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,455,091.56. This represents a 13.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 1,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.08, for a total value of $469,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 12,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,995,311.48. This trade represents a 7.26% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,605 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TYL opened at $461.06 on Thursday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $445.64 and a 12 month high of $661.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $471.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $528.06. The company has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.13, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.91.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $595.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.34 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 13.72%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.300-11.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc is a provider of software and technology services for the public sector, delivering integrated systems that help government and public agencies manage operations, finances and citizen services. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company focuses on developing and implementing solutions for local and state governments, school districts, courts and public safety organizations. Its offerings are aimed at modernizing administrative workflows, improving transparency and enabling digital interactions between governments and the communities they serve.

Tyler’s product portfolio spans enterprise resource planning and financial management, tax and billing systems, court case and records management, public safety solutions (including computer-aided dispatch and records management), land and property management, permitting and licensing, and enterprise asset management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.