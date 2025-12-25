Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Decreases Stock Position in Genpact Limited $G

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,341 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 0.6% during the third quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 60,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Genpact by 11.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 68,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 7,134 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Genpact in the third quarter valued at about $827,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Genpact by 436.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 35,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Genpact by 1,443.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 103,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 97,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

G has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Genpact to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Genpact in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genpact currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Insider Activity at Genpact

In other news, Director Tamara Franklin sold 2,750 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total transaction of $125,537.50. Following the sale, the director owned 22,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,073.40. The trade was a 11.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sameer Dewan sold 26,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $1,185,935.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 62,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,979.90. This trade represents a 29.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Genpact Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE:G opened at $48.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.53 and a 200-day moving average of $43.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.76. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $37.49 and a 52 week high of $56.76.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 11.01%.The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Genpact has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.600-3.610 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.930-0.940 EPS. Analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 21.94%.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact is a global professional services firm specializing in digitally powered business process management and services. The company partners with clients across industries to design, transform and run key operations, leveraging data analytics, artificial intelligence, automation and domain expertise. Its offerings span finance and accounting, supply chain management, procurement, customer experience, risk and compliance, and other critical business functions.

Founded in 1997 as the business process outsourcing arm of General Electric and originally known as GE Capital International Services, the company rebranded as Genpact in 2005 and completed its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2007 under the ticker symbol “G.” Over time, Genpact has expanded beyond traditional outsourcing to focus on digital transformation and innovation, helping organizations accelerate growth and improve operational efficiency.

Headquartered in New York City, Genpact serves clients in more than 30 countries across North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

