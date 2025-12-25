The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL Shares Bought by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 29.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,128 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $7,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 133.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 781,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,570,000 after purchasing an additional 446,662 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 219.3% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 28,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 19,367 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 69,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 7,659 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estee Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL opened at $107.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.69, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.18. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.37 and a 1 year high of $110.37.

Estee Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estee Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 14.92% and a negative net margin of 6.44%.The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently -54.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 3,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $364,748.76. Following the transaction, the director owned 34,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,196,785.96. This trade represents a 10.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Meridith Webster sold 5,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $476,971.20. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Rothschild Redb cut Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.14.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Estée Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL) is a global leader in prestige beauty that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of skincare, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. Founded in 1946 by Estée Lauder, the company has grown from a small family business into a multinational consumer-products enterprise headquartered in New York City. Its activities span product research and development, brand and product marketing, manufacturing and global distribution across multiple retail channels.

The company’s portfolio includes a mix of legacy and prestige brands that target different consumer segments and price points, with well-known names such as Estée Lauder, Clinique, MAC, La Mer and Jo Malone among others.

See Also

