FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,595 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $5,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.1% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 4.0% in the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 3.5% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 7,507.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 107,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,689,000 after acquiring an additional 105,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, EVP Helen L. Shan purchased 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $275.48 per share, with a total value of $101,927.60. Following the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 9,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,557,556.32. This represents a 4.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Goran Skoko acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $252.93 per share, with a total value of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 9,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,932.56. This represents a 5.75% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $296.00 to $260.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $307.00 price objective on FactSet Research Systems and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $415.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $313.17.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of FDS stock opened at $290.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $279.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.22. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $250.50 and a one year high of $493.00.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The company had revenue of $607.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.900-17.600 EPS. Analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 18th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.99%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc operates as a global provider of integrated financial data and analytics to the investment community. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, the company offers a unified platform that aggregates content from thousands of sources, delivering real-time and historical market data, company fundamentals, estimates, fixed-income information and proprietary analytics to portfolio managers, research analysts, investment bankers and risk officers.

The company’s core products include the FactSet Workstation, an application offering customizable screening, charting, portfolio analysis and news; APIs and data feeds for seamless integration into proprietary systems; and cloud-based solutions for thematic research and quantitative strategies.

