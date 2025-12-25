Voya Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Equifax, Inc. $EFX

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,178 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 21,803 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $6,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Equifax in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new stake in Equifax during the second quarter worth $33,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Equifax during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Equifax by 98.5% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EFX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Equifax from $245.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Equifax to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Equifax from $295.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $287.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.73.

Equifax Stock Performance

NYSE:EFX opened at $220.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.59. Equifax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.98 and a twelve month high of $281.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $215.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 19.28%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Equifax has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.080 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 7.550-7.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 37.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 21,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.12, for a total transaction of $4,942,732.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 22,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,095,040.40. The trade was a 49.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jamil Farshchi sold 4,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.94, for a total transaction of $1,176,779.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,405,634.16. The trade was a 11.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,270 shares of company stock valued at $12,580,837. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc (NYSE: EFX) is a global data, analytics and technology company that specializes in consumer and commercial credit reporting, decisioning tools and identity solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Equifax is one of the three major consumer credit reporting agencies in the United States and provides credit information and related services to lenders, employers, governments and consumers worldwide.

The company’s offerings include consumer credit reports and scores, credit monitoring and identity protection services, and a range of business-oriented products for risk management, fraud detection and compliance.

Featured Articles

