Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 75,320 Shares of Tetra Technologies, Inc. $TTI

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its holdings in Tetra Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 75,320 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.13% of Tetra Technologies worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Tetra Technologies by 15.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,001,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,087,000 after buying an additional 402,495 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Technologies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,919,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,810,000 after acquiring an additional 99,381 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Tetra Technologies by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,837,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,535,000 after acquiring an additional 586,493 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Tetra Technologies by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,448,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,228,000 after acquiring an additional 500,008 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in shares of Tetra Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,680,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,646,000 after purchasing an additional 21,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Tetra Technologies stock opened at $9.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.61. Tetra Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $9.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tetra Technologies ( NYSE:TTI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Tetra Technologies had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 19.75%.The company had revenue of $153.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that Tetra Technologies, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities set a $8.50 target price on Tetra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Tetra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Tetra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Tetra Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Tetra Technologies from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Shoemake Alicia R. Boston sold 19,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $152,900.58. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 132,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,415.68. The trade was a 12.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tetra Technologies

Tetra Technologies, Inc (NYSE: TTI) is a provider of specialized products and services to the upstream oil and gas industry. The company operates through two primary segments: Oilfield Services, which offers hydraulic fracturing and wellsite fluid systems, and Chemical Solutions, which manufactures and delivers a broad range of drilling, completion and production chemicals. Tetra’s integrated service model spans the design, blending and on-site delivery of fluids, as well as pumping equipment and related wellsite operations.

Within the Oilfield Services segment, Tetra supplies pressure pumping fleets and associated equipment to support onshore hydraulic fracturing and well placement activities.

Featured Stories

