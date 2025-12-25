Voya Investment Management LLC Has $6.75 Million Position in Ventas, Inc. $VTR

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,064 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $6,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ventas by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,796,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,533,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,751 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ventas by 5.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,998,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,781,267,000 after buying an additional 1,388,678 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 4.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,226,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $769,061,000 after buying an additional 574,663 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 10.5% in the first quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 7,889,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,506,000 after acquiring an additional 751,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,597,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,500,000 after acquiring an additional 331,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 33,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $2,578,781.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 168,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,925,304.28. The trade was a 16.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 3,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $294,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 112,564 shares in the company, valued at $8,442,300. This represents a 3.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 688,184 shares of company stock worth $50,726,248 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

VTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ventas from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.31.

NYSE VTR opened at $79.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $56.68 and a one year high of $81.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.74 and its 200-day moving average is $70.17. The firm has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.78.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Ventas had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 2.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Ventas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.480 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 369.23%.

Ventas, Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas’ business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

