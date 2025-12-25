Voya Investment Management LLC Has $5.78 Million Stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $MIRM

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,106 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals worth $5,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MIRM. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 6,795,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,120,000 after purchasing an additional 224,729 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,637,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,224,000 after buying an additional 110,485 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,405,000 after buying an additional 65,951 shares during the period. Boone Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the second quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC now owns 641,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,643,000 after acquiring an additional 38,130 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 566,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,511,000 after acquiring an additional 161,867 shares during the period.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $81.12 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.32 and a beta of 0.42. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.88 and a 52 week high of $82.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mirum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $133.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.11 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 16.47% and a negative net margin of 8.78%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on MIRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. JMP Securities set a $95.00 target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $100.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare cholestatic liver diseases. The company’s primary focus lies in addressing the unmet medical needs of patients suffering from genetic and progressive forms of pediatric liver disorders, where limited treatment options currently exist.

Mirum’s lead product candidate, maralixibat (Livmarli), is an ileal bile acid transporter inhibitor designed to reduce systemic bile acid accumulation and alleviate associated pruritus and liver damage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.