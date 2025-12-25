Voya Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. $EEFT

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,130 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Euronet Worldwide worth $6,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EEFT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 34,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Euronet Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of EEFT stock opened at $77.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.14 and its 200 day moving average is $89.30. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $114.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. Euronet Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.640-9.990 EPS. Research analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EEFT. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc is a global financial technology company specializing in electronic payment services and transaction processing. Through its three primary business segments—Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT) Network Services, epay® Prepaid and Payment Services, and Money Transfer—Euronet provides end-to-end solutions that enable secure, efficient and convenient payments for consumers, financial institutions and retailers worldwide.

In its EFT Network Services arm, Euronet operates one of the world’s largest ATM and point-of-sale (POS) terminal networks, offering deployment, management and connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.