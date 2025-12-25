Voya Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 64,428 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $5,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,427,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $454,662,000 after purchasing an additional 114,779 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 19.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,781,218 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $286,660,000 after buying an additional 452,081 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,036,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,705,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $175,800,000 after acquiring an additional 541,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,520,461 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $170,003,000 after acquiring an additional 97,312 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DECK shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $114.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $141.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.58.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $100.95 on Thursday. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 1-year low of $78.91 and a 1-year high of $223.98. The stock has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.66.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 40.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.390 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total transaction of $118,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 34,020 shares in the company, valued at $2,770,929. This represents a 4.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is a global designer, marketer and distributor of footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s product portfolio includes well?known brands such as UGG, HOKA, Teva, Sanuk and Koolaburra by UGG, spanning a range of lifestyle, performance and outdoor categories. Deckers leverages a blend of proprietary manufacturing, strategic brand storytelling and direct?to?consumer retail to serve both fashion?focused and performance?oriented customers.

Founded in 1973 by Doug Otto and Karl F.

