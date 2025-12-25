Voya Investment Management LLC Has $6.17 Million Stock Holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated $BSY

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,296,214 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $6,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSY. Genesis Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Bentley Systems by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Genesis Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the second quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 471.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 5,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bentley Systems stock opened at $38.92 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $36.51 and a 12 month high of $59.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.23.

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $375.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.57 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 18.45%.The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BSY. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Bentley Systems from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bentley Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.73.

Bentley Systems, Inc is a global software provider specializing in infrastructure engineering applications for the design, construction, and operations of roads, bridges, rail and transit systems, water and wastewater networks, power plants and grids, industrial facilities, and communications infrastructure. Founded in 1984 by brothers Keith and Barry Bentley, the company is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania, and maintains offices and development centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

