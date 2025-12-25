Voya Investment Management LLC Has $6.28 Million Stake in Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,132 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $6,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 3.9% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 122,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC lifted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 356.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 20,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 16,332 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. City Center Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (down previously from $61.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Archer Daniels Midland from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $54.38.

Archer Daniels Midland Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $57.68 on Thursday. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 1 year low of $40.98 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.38.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 1.43%.The firm had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer Daniels Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is presently 83.27%.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) is a global agricultural processor and food-ingredient provider that sources, transports and processes oilseeds, corn, wheat and other agricultural commodities. The company operates large-scale crushing, refining and processing facilities that produce vegetable oils, protein meals, corn sweeteners, starches, ethanol, animal feeds and a wide range of food and industrial ingredients. ADM also develops specialty ingredients and solutions for human and animal nutrition, food and beverage formulation, and industrial applications such as bio-based materials and renewable fuels.

ADM’s business combines commodity origination and merchandising with downstream manufacturing and ingredient formulation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.