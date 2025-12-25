Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP Stock Holdings Lessened by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 29.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,713 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $7,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Medpace during the second quarter valued at $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Medpace by 223.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Medpace by 5,075.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Medpace by 514.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MEDP. Robert W. Baird set a $613.00 target price on shares of Medpace in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Friday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Medpace in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on Medpace from $575.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Medpace from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medpace has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $490.82.

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $572.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $577.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $477.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.43. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.05 and a 52-week high of $626.26.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.36. Medpace had a return on equity of 91.88% and a net margin of 18.36%.The business had revenue of $659.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Medpace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.600-14.860 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.15, for a total value of $12,183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 27,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,751,625. This represents a 42.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 668 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.69, for a total transaction of $394,580.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 646,184 shares in the company, valued at $381,694,426.96. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 387,925 shares of company stock worth $233,386,647. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: MEDP) is a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides comprehensive clinical development services to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company supports clinical trials across all phases (I–IV), offering end-to-end solutions designed to streamline the development process and accelerate the delivery of new therapies to market.

Medpace’s core service offerings include clinical pharmacology, regulatory affairs consulting, project management, central laboratory services, imaging, data management and biostatistics, pharmacovigilance and medical writing.

