Voya Investment Management LLC Has $5.98 Million Position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. $KD

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,440 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Kyndryl worth $5,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kyndryl by 5.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,277,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,515,000 after buying an additional 203,986 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 24.2% during the first quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 3,691,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,924,000 after acquiring an additional 718,300 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Kyndryl by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,767,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,167,000 after acquiring an additional 500,309 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in Kyndryl by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,265,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,721,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Kyndryl by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,079,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,285,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares during the period. 71.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kyndryl

In related news, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 6,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $177,248.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 59,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,606.52. This trade represents a 10.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on KD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kyndryl from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research raised Kyndryl from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Kyndryl in a research report on Friday, September 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kyndryl in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Kyndryl to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Kyndryl Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE KD opened at $27.26 on Thursday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.28 and a 12 month high of $44.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.61 and a 200-day moving average of $31.99. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.85.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Kyndryl had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kyndryl Company Profile

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is a global managed infrastructure services provider formed in November 2021 through the spin-off of IBM’s Managed Infrastructure Services business. The company designs, builds, manages and modernizes critical information technology systems for enterprises worldwide. Kyndryl’s core offerings include cloud migration and management, network and edge computing solutions, digital workplace services and IT resiliency and security capabilities.

With a workforce of approximately 90,000 professionals and operations in more than 60 countries, Kyndryl serves clients across a broad range of industries, including financial services, telecommunications, healthcare, manufacturing and retail.

