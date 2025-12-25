Voya Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Sonos, Inc. $SONO

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) by 44.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,133 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.33% of Sonos worth $6,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SONO. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonos during the first quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sonos by 65.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sonos by 222.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Sonos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 85.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sonos news, CEO Thomas Conrad purchased 62,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,795.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 305,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,933,515.51. The trade was a 25.67% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward P. Lazarus sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $228,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 423,219 shares in the company, valued at $8,041,161. This trade represents a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Stock Down 0.1%

SONO stock opened at $17.87 on Thursday. Sonos, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.63 and a 52 week high of $19.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.36 and a beta of 2.01.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $287.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.43 million. Sonos had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a negative net margin of 4.24%.Sonos’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Sonos from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $17.00 target price on Sonos and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sonos in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Sonos Profile

Sonos, Inc is a consumer electronics company specializing in wireless home audio systems. The company’s core business revolves around designing, developing and manufacturing smart speakers and soundbars that deliver high-fidelity audio and seamless multi-room listening experiences. Sonos products connect via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth and integrate with popular streaming services, enabling users to control music and other audio content through a dedicated mobile app, voice assistants or traditional controls.

Sonos offers a diversified product lineup that includes compact speakers such as Sonos One and Sonos Roam, premium models like Sonos Five and Sonos Move, home theater solutions including Sonos Beam and Sonos Arc, as well as accessories such as the Sonos Sub and Sonos Amp.

