Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 9,230 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. $AVB

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,230 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $6,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVB. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter worth $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $183.07 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $180.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.39. The firm has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.73 and a 1-year high of $230.21.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $766.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.22 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 38.78%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.47%.

AVB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $199.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.89.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc (NYSE: AVB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, redevelops and manages multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on professionally managed apartment communities, offering a range of rental housing options and related resident services. As a REIT, AvalonBay’s core activities center on the acquisition and development of apartment assets and the ongoing operations and leasing of those communities.

AvalonBay’s operating activities include ground-up development, strategic redevelopment of existing properties, property and asset management, and on-site leasing and resident services.

