Short Interest in Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Drops By 76.4%

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 13,352 shares, a decrease of 76.4% from the November 30th total of 56,498 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,659 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 155,659 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BKRIY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut Bank of Ireland Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Bank of Ireland Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Bank of Ireland Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Bank of Ireland Group Price Performance

About Bank of Ireland Group

OTCMKTS:BKRIY opened at $19.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.86. Bank of Ireland Group has a 52 week low of $8.67 and a 52 week high of $19.64.

Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) is a leading financial services provider headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. Established in 1783, the bank has grown to become one of the country’s largest banking institutions, offering a diverse range of products and services to retail, corporate and institutional clients. The group’s core operations include traditional retail banking, corporate and commercial banking, and wealth and asset management.

In the retail segment, Bank of Ireland provides deposit accounts, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages and insurance solutions to individual customers.

