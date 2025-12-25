Short Interest in Bravo Multinational Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BRVO) Rises By 632.9%

Bravo Multinational Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BRVO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 23,183 shares, a growth of 632.9% from the November 30th total of 3,163 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,118 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 53,118 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Bravo Multinational Stock Up 39.2%
Shares of Bravo Multinational stock opened at $0.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.06. Bravo Multinational has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.15.
Bravo Multinational Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bravo Multinational
- Do not delete, read immediately
- INVESTOR ALERT: Tiny “$3 AI Wonder Stock” on the Verge of Blasting Off
- Can Any Expenses Be Deducted From Capital Gains Tax?
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- Forget AI, This Will Be the Next Big Tech Breakthrough
Receive News & Ratings for Bravo Multinational Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bravo Multinational and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.