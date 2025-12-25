Short Interest in Bravo Multinational Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BRVO) Rises By 632.9%

Bravo Multinational Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BRVO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 23,183 shares, a growth of 632.9% from the November 30th total of 3,163 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,118 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 53,118 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Bravo Multinational Stock Up 39.2%

Shares of Bravo Multinational stock opened at $0.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.06. Bravo Multinational has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.15.

Bravo Multinational Company Profile

Bravo Multinational, Inc focuses on business ventures in the entertainment, hospitality, and technology sectors. It plans to offer solutions in the digital content landscape. The company was formerly known as Goldland Holdings Co and changed its name to Bravo Multinational Incorporated in April 2016. Bravo Multinational Incorporated was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Bravo Multinational Incorporated is a subsidiary of Diversified Consulting, LLC.

