Short Interest in BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Decreases By 98.3%

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,795 shares, a drop of 98.3% from the November 30th total of 104,361 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 178,768 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 178,768 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BDO Unibank Trading Down 3.2%

OTCMKTS:BDOUY opened at $22.66 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.54. BDO Unibank has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $31.42.

Get BDO Unibank alerts:

BDO Unibank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BDO Unibank, Inc (OTCMKTS: BDOUY) is a universal bank in the Philippines providing a full range of banking and financial services to retail, corporate, and institutional clients. As one of the country’s largest banks by assets, BDO offers commercial banking, lending, deposit products, credit cards, cash management, and remittance services. The bank also delivers specialized solutions in corporate finance, project finance, and agricultural lending.

In addition to core banking operations, BDO maintains robust treasury and trust divisions that handle foreign exchange, money market transactions, and fiduciary services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BDO Unibank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BDO Unibank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.