JGP Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 71,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,585,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 205.1% during the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 34.4% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $91.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.59. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $91.26 and a one year high of $91.78.

About SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

