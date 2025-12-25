Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) Trading Up 51.5% – Time to Buy?

Westhaven Gold Corp. (CVE:WHN – Get Free Report) rose 51.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 5,120,824 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,872% from the average daily volume of 259,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Positive Sentiment: Westhaven retained Peterson Capital to run an investor?relations push, which could increase market visibility and trading liquidity if the campaign attracts new investors. Westhaven Grants Stock Options and Retains Peterson Capital for Investor Relations Push

Westhaven retained Peterson Capital to run an investor?relations push, which could increase market visibility and trading liquidity if the campaign attracts new investors. Positive Sentiment: Westhaven was featured as a “stock in play” in recent media coverage, which tends to boost short?term volume and can amplify price moves as traders and retail investors react. Stocks in play: Westhaven Gold Corp.

Westhaven was featured as a “stock in play” in recent media coverage, which tends to boost short?term volume and can amplify price moves as traders and retail investors react. Neutral Sentiment: The company granted 400,000 incentive stock options to an officer — a standard corporate compensation step that is small relative to the company’s total shares outstanding and unlikely to meaningfully dilute holders in the near term. Westhaven Grants Stock Options and Retains Peterson Capital for Investor Relations Push

The company granted 400,000 incentive stock options to an officer — a standard corporate compensation step that is small relative to the company’s total shares outstanding and unlikely to meaningfully dilute holders in the near term. Negative Sentiment: Liquidity and fundamentals remain concerns: Westhaven shows a very low reported current ratio (0.07) and is loss?making (negative P/E), which means the company may need external financing for exploration or operations — a potential source of dilution or downward pressure if capital terms are unfavorable. (Company financials and trading data)

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$68.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Westhaven Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Westhaven Ventures Inc and changed its name to Westhaven Gold Corp. in June 2020. Westhaven Gold Corp. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

