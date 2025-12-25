Strong Tower Advisory Services Raises Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,033 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 3.1% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Tesla were worth $16,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 59.7% during the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth about $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC grew its position in Tesla by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Analysts are raising price targets and reiterating buys (Canaccord bumped its target to $551; Wedbush, Deutsche and others remain bullish), which helps near?term sentiment and supports higher valuation expectations. Read More.

Some firms flag higher volatility even as they lift targets—Truist raised its target but warned autonomy will drive swings; expect choppy trading around newsflow.

Some firms flag higher volatility even as they lift targets—Truist raised its target but warned autonomy will drive swings; expect choppy trading around newsflow. Read More. Negative Sentiment: U.S. regulators opened a defect petition on ~179,000 Model 3s over hidden/unlabeled mechanical emergency door releases—this is the biggest immediate regulatory risk and is pressuring sentiment. Read More.

U.S. regulators opened a defect petition on ~179,000 Model 3s over hidden/unlabeled mechanical emergency door releases—this is the biggest immediate regulatory risk and is pressuring sentiment. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Sales pressure in Europe and rising competition from BYD (strong European growth) raise near?term demand concerns and margin risk for Tesla’s automotive business. Read More.

Sales pressure in Europe and rising competition from BYD (strong European growth) raise near?term demand concerns and margin risk for Tesla’s automotive business. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Large activist/conviction investors and ARK have trimmed positions (Cathie Wood sells) and some analysts reiterate steep downside scenarios, which can amplify downside on delivery or regulatory misses. Read More. • Read More.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $484.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 322.90, a P/E/G ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $443.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $384.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.07. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.25 and a fifty-two week high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $28.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Melius Research set a $520.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 5th. Dbs Bank upgraded Tesla to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $548.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $414.50.

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total value of $25,606,501.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,391,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,145,215.90. This represents a 3.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total transaction of $1,170,643.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 13,757 shares in the company, valued at $6,107,145.01. This represents a 16.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.

