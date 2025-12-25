Macquarie Tax-Free USA Short Term ETF (STAX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on December 31st

Macquarie Tax-Free USA Short Term ETF (NYSEARCA:STAX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0696 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 24th. This is a 1.9% increase from Macquarie Tax-Free USA Short Term ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Macquarie Tax-Free USA Short Term ETF stock opened at $25.43 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.49. Macquarie Tax-Free USA Short Term ETF has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $25.71.

The Macquarie Tax-Free USA Short Term ETF (STAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in municipal securities exempt from federal income taxes. It will hold short-term, investment grade and high yield Muni bonds issued in the US with effective maturity of between 1 and 5 years. STAX was launched on Nov 28, 2023 and is issued by Macquarie.

