Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (CGSM) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 24th

Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.076 per share on Friday, December 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 24th. This is a 26.2% increase from Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of CGSM stock opened at $26.32 on Thursday. Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF has a 52-week low of $25.55 and a 52-week high of $26.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.36 and its 200 day moving average is $26.28.

About Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF

The Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (CGSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively manages a portfolio of US municipal bonds exempt from regular federal income tax. The portfolio is mostly comprised of investment grade debts and the average portfolio duration is expected to be one year. CGSM was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

