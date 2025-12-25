Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (CGSM) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 24th

Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.076 per share on Friday, December 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 24th. This is a 26.2% increase from Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF Trading Down 0.3%
Shares of CGSM stock opened at $26.32 on Thursday. Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF has a 52-week low of $25.55 and a 52-week high of $26.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.36 and its 200 day moving average is $26.28.
About Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF
