Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Downgraded by Zacks Research to “Hold”

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

UVE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Universal Insurance from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Universal Insurance in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Universal Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE UVE opened at $34.53 on Tuesday. Universal Insurance has a 1-year low of $18.72 and a 1-year high of $35.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.44 and a 200-day moving average of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $968.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.74.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $400.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.36 million. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 7.74%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Insurance will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Universal Insurance news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $676,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 1,243,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,055,575.84. The trade was a 1.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jon Springer sold 24,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $838,869.08. Following the sale, the director directly owned 247,320 shares in the company, valued at $8,535,013.20. This trade represents a 8.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 119,743 shares of company stock valued at $3,925,482. 16.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Insurance in the first quarter worth $2,197,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $487,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 8.1% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 14,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Universal Insurance by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 81,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Universal Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc (NYSE: UVE) is a property and casualty insurance holding company headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. The company underwrites homeowners and other residential property insurance products to protect against natural catastrophes such as hurricanes, windstorms and fires. It distributes policies primarily through a network of independent agents and brokers, offering coverage for primary residences, secondary homes, condominiums, vacant dwellings and rental properties across its service territory.

In addition to personal lines, Universal provides commercial property and casualty insurance tailored to small businesses and institutional clients.

