ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.24 on January 29th

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 15th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2%per year over the last three years. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 82.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $4.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.8%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Price Performance

NYSE ARR opened at $17.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.16. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 52-week low of $13.18 and a 52-week high of $19.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 437.63 and a beta of 1.45.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT ( NYSE:ARR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.25 million. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 15.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) is a mortgage real estate investment trust that was formed in 2008 to acquire and manage a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). The company’s investments are primarily agency-sponsored and agency-guaranteed RMBS issued by U.S. government-sponsored enterprises, along with credit risk transfer securities and select non-agency residential and multifamily RMBS. By focusing on high-quality mortgage assets, ARMOUR Residential REIT seeks to generate stable income and preserve capital through diversified exposure to the U.S.

