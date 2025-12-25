Zacks Research Upgrades Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C (NYSE:BWMX) to “Hold”

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C (NYSE:BWMX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C.V. is a Mexico City–based home solutions company that designs, sources and distributes a broad portfolio of organizational and household products. Through a direct-to-consumer model, Betterware offers storage and organization items, kitchenware, cleaning tools, personal care accessories and pet care products. The company leverages both digital channels and a catalog-driven distribution network to reach end customers, pairing an e-commerce platform with an independent sales advisor network.
Founded in 1995, Betterware has built a multi-channel sales infrastructure that relies on regional distribution centers and a large community of independent representatives.
