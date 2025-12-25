Independent Wealth Network Inc. Takes $503,000 Position in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF $FLTR

Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 19,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLTR. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 1,058.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 48.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Brookwood Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC now owns 9,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period.

VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLTR opened at $25.55 on Thursday. VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $25.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.50.

About VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

