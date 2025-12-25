ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on December 31st

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0855 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 24th. This is a 74.9% increase from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Performance

ProShares UltraPro QQQ stock opened at $55.16 on Thursday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $60.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.20.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments. ProShare Advisors LLC (ProShare Advisors) provides the investment advisory and management services for the Fund.

