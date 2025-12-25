ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on December 31st

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0855 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 24th. This is a 74.9% increase from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Performance
ProShares UltraPro QQQ stock opened at $55.16 on Thursday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $60.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.20.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile
