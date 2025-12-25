Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX Shares Purchased by Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 256,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,498 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises 0.8% of Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $12,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 256,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,501,000 after buying an additional 17,865 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 643,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,430,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Finally, Note Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Note Advisors LLC now owns 67,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $48.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.45 and a 200 day moving average of $49.39. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.20 and a 12 month high of $49.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were paid a $0.9686 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 24.0%.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

