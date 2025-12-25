Lithium Royalty (TSE:LIR) Cut to “Hold” at Raymond James Financial

Lithium Royalty (TSE:LIR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James Financial from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Lithium Royalty Stock Performance

Lithium Royalty Corp (TSE:LIR) is a Canada-based company that acquires and manages royalty and stream interests on lithium projects. The firm provides investors with exposure to the lithium value chain by taking passive, revenue-linked positions on development and producing assets rather than operating mines directly. Its mandate is focused on battery?grade lithium, a critical input for electric-vehicle batteries and other energy storage applications.

The company’s business model centers on negotiating royalty and streaming agreements with lithium project owners and developers.

