Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Sold by Independent Wealth Network Inc.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. lessened its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,537 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies comprises approximately 0.8% of Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of PLTR opened at $193.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $462.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 461.80, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.49. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.40 and a 12 month high of $207.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $180.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 28.11%.The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 19,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total value of $2,969,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,435,312.50. This trade represents a 2.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total value of $197,190.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 47,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,409,430. This trade represents a 2.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,008,844 shares of company stock valued at $164,750,951. 9.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLTR. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. HSBC boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.28.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Palantir Technologies

Key Headlines Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.