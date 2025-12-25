Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Research

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) was downgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GIL. Scotiabank set a $66.00 target price on Gildan Activewear and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 6th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.46.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GIL opened at $63.12 on Tuesday. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of $37.16 and a 52 week high of $65.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.30. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $910.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.24 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 14.13%.Gildan Activewear’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Gildan Activewear has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.510 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gildan Activewear

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 867.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 513 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 169.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 538 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 161.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) is a vertically integrated manufacturer and wholesaler of branded basic apparel, including activewear, socks, hosiery and underwear. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, the company produces a wide range of products such as T-shirts, fleece garments, sport shirts, performance wear, and shapewear under its Gildan, Anvil, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Peds and Silks brands. Leveraging its in-house knitting, dyeing, cut-and-sew and finishing operations, Gildan supplies blank apparel to screen printers, promotional product distributors and major retailers around the world.

Since its founding in 1984 by Glenn J.

Featured Articles

