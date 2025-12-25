iShares Gold Trust $IAU Shares Sold by Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. reduced its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,358 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 21,596 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 79.9% in the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 51,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 23,054 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 24.8% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 126,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,215,000 after buying an additional 25,146 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 9.0% during the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 26,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 93,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.
Shares of IAU stock opened at $84.34 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.41. The stock has a market cap of $69.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $84.71.
- Positive Sentiment: Gold broke above $4,500/oz for the first time as rising geopolitical tensions helped lift safe?haven demand — a direct bullish catalyst for IAU shares. Gold Climbs Above $4,500/oz for First Time Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple market reports note new intraday record highs (e.g., $4,498–$4,526) and projections for further extensions — momentum that supports continued inflows into gold ETFs like IAU. Gold (XAU/USD) Price Forecast: New Record $4,526 – Short-Term Weakness After Target
- Positive Sentiment: Technicals show bullish channels and higher?low structures holding after holiday consolidation — a supportive technical backdrop for IAU’s upside. Gold (XAUUSD) & Silver Price Forecast: Bullish Channels Hold After Christmas Consolidation
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts note broader repositioning as markets reprice expected 2026 Fed cuts — this macro shift supports gold over the medium term but timing remains uncertain. Gold (XAUUSD) & Silver Price Forecast: Higher Lows Hold as Markets Reprice 2026 Fed Cuts
- Neutral Sentiment: Some outlets report modest profit?taking after new highs — healthy for a sustained rally but could cause short pauses in ETF inflows. Gold, silver see modest profit taking after both hit new highs earlier
- Negative Sentiment: Market commentary warns of short?term gravity/mean reversion as rapid gains may invite pullbacks — a risk to near?term IAU performance. Gold Price Outlook – Gold Attempts Even Further Gains
- Negative Sentiment: Spot gold has slipped intraday on softer U.S. sentiment reads (consumer confidence), showing that macro data can trigger short-term dips in gold and in turn pressure IAU. Spot gold slides to session low after U.S. Consumer Confidence falls
iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).
