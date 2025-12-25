iShares Gold Trust $IAU Shares Sold by Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. reduced its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,358 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 21,596 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 79.9% in the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 51,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 23,054 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 24.8% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 126,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,215,000 after buying an additional 25,146 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 9.0% during the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 26,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 93,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IAU stock opened at $84.34 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.41. The stock has a market cap of $69.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $84.71.

iShares Gold Trust News Roundup

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

Here are the key news stories impacting iShares Gold Trust this week:

(Free Report)

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.