Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $9.83 Million Stake in Molson Coors Beverage Company $TAP

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 217,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,812 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $9,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 952.8% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $46.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.11 and a 200-day moving average of $47.98. Molson Coors Beverage Company has a 1 year low of $42.94 and a 1 year high of $64.66.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.05). Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Molson Coors Beverage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.360-5.360 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage Company will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is -17.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TAP

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director David S. Coors acquired 2,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.47 per share, with a total value of $99,835.15. Following the purchase, the director owned 30,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,159.42. This represents a 7.92% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew Thomas Molson bought 7,500 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.79 per share, for a total transaction of $350,925.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 22,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,980.66. This represents a 49.49% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 2.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Molson Coors Beverage

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company is a leading multinational brewing and beverage enterprise formed through the 2005 merger of Canada’s Molson and the United States’ Coors. The company develops, markets and distributes an array of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, focusing primarily on beer and ready-to-drink products. Its portfolio spans flagship brands such as Coors Light, Molson Canadian and Miller Lite, alongside craft-style offerings like Blue Moon and global imports including Carling and Staropramen.

In addition to its core beer business, Molson Coors has expanded into adjacent categories to capture evolving consumer tastes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.