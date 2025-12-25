Vontobel Holding Ltd. Cuts Position in VeriSign, Inc. $VRSN

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 34.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 24,761 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $13,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the second quarter valued at about $300,249,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,329,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $586,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,510 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in VeriSign by 477.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 791,271 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $200,880,000 after acquiring an additional 654,170 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in VeriSign by 161.4% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 860,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $248,388,000 after acquiring an additional 531,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in VeriSign by 71.3% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,202,278 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $307,098,000 after purchasing an additional 500,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRSN. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on VeriSign in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research upgraded VeriSign to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of VeriSign in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $325.00 target price on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VeriSign has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.67.

Insider Activity

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 501 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total transaction of $125,285.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 31,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,904,462.63. This trade represents a 1.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.25, for a total value of $488,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 423,099 shares in the company, valued at $103,341,930.75. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 47,839 shares of company stock worth $12,042,404 over the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VeriSign Stock Performance

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $245.58 on Thursday. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.90 and a fifty-two week high of $310.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.84.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 40.66% and a net margin of 49.86%.The firm had revenue of $419.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

VeriSign Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. VeriSign’s payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

VeriSign Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc (NASDAQ: VRSN) is an internet infrastructure company that operates critical components of the global Domain Name System (DNS) and provides cybersecurity-related services. The company is best known as the authoritative registry operator for the .com and .net top-level domains, maintaining the central databases and zone files that enable domain name resolution for millions of websites. VeriSign’s registry role is performed under contractual agreements with Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) and involves high-availability, highly secure operations to support continuous internet connectivity.

In addition to its registry business, VeriSign offers a suite of services designed to protect and accelerate DNS and internet traffic for enterprises and service providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.