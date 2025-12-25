Short Interest in ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) Rises By 958.2%

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 131,477 shares, a growth of 958.2% from the November 30th total of 12,425 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 786,854 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 11.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 11.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 786,854 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ReTo Eco-Solutions in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

NASDAQ:RETO opened at $2.29 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.07 and its 200 day moving average is $36.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ReTo Eco-Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $61.50.

ReTo Eco-Solutions (NASDAQ:RETO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter.

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc is a U.S.-based environmental services company specializing in the treatment, recycling and re-refining of oilfield and industrial waste streams. The company provides integrated solutions for the recovery of hydrocarbons and water from drilling and production operations, utilizing mechanical separation, thermal desorption, filtration and re-refining technologies to convert used oils into high-quality base oils and minimize disposal volumes.

Through its network of strategically located facilities in core oil and gas regions, ReTo Eco-Solutions offers end-to-end logistics services, including transportation, storage and warehousing of waste materials.

