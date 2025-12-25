Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSC) Short Interest Down 75.1% in December

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,317 shares, a decrease of 75.1% from the November 30th total of 21,393 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,839 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 23,839 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSC – Free Report) by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 31.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Stock Up 0.3%

TDSC stock opened at $25.69 on Thursday. Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.79 and a 52-week high of $25.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.85. The company has a market capitalization of $128.96 million, a PE ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 0.44.

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Cuts Dividend

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th were paid a $0.1782 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF’s payout ratio is 90.29%.

The Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (TDSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which aims to provide long-term growth that adjusts an asset allocation to pursue a targeted risk parameter of 10% from peak to trough. TDSC was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Exchange Traded Concepts.

