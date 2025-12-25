SEI Select Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SEIS) Short Interest Down 98.1% in December

SEI Select Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SEIS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 751 shares, a decrease of 98.1% from the November 30th total of 39,983 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 45,894 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 45,894 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

SEI Select Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SEIS opened at $28.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.06 million, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.78. SEI Select Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $20.30 and a one year high of $29.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.04.

Get SEI Select Small Cap ETF alerts:

SEI Select Small Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a $0.0305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SEI Select Small Cap ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SEI Select Small Cap ETF stock. Lynx Investment Advisory raised its stake in SEI Select Small Cap ETF ( NASDAQ:SEIS Free Report ) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory owned approximately 0.20% of SEI Select Small Cap ETF worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

(Get Free Report)

The SEI Select Small Cap ETF (SEIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is actively managed, seeking capital appreciation through investments in small-cap US stocks. The selection process integrates the advisers proprietary quantitative model with recommendations from one or more sub-advisers. SEIS was launched on Jul 31, 2024 and is issued by SEI.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Select Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Select Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.