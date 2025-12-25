SEI Select Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SEIS) Short Interest Down 98.1% in December

SEI Select Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SEIS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 751 shares, a decrease of 98.1% from the November 30th total of 39,983 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 45,894 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 45,894 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ SEIS opened at $28.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.06 million, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.78. SEI Select Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $20.30 and a one year high of $29.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.04.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a $0.0305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%.
The SEI Select Small Cap ETF (SEIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is actively managed, seeking capital appreciation through investments in small-cap US stocks. The selection process integrates the advisers proprietary quantitative model with recommendations from one or more sub-advisers. SEIS was launched on Jul 31, 2024 and is issued by SEI.
