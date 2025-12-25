Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Holdings Increased by Milestone Asset Management LLC

Milestone Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,525 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.9% of Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 248.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 900.0% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 800.0% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $634.78 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $635.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $622.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $598.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

