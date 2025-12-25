Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Holdings Increased by Milestone Asset Management LLC

Milestone Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,525 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.9% of Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 248.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 900.0% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 800.0% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3%
NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $634.78 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $635.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $622.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $598.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF News Summary
- Positive Sentiment: S&P 500 hit record closes over the past two sessions, led by technology, which supports VOO’s gains by driving the index it tracks higher. S&P 500 Hits Record on Fourth Straight Up Day
- Positive Sentiment: Market sentiment measures have moved further into the “Greed” zone, indicating bullish investor positioning that tends to support ETF flows into broad-market products like VOO. S&P 500 Hits Record Close: Investor Sentiment Improves
- Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlights tech and commodity rallies (Nvidia, Broadcom, gold/silver) that have been key drivers of the S&P 500’s advance, which lifts VOO given its market-cap weighting. Stock Market Live: Gold, Silver, and Nvidia Rallies Drive S&P 500 (VOO) Higher
- Neutral Sentiment: Momentum is occurring during a holiday-shortened session with thin volumes and early market closes, which can magnify intraday moves but doesn’t change the underlying ETF fundamentals. Morning Squawk: Economy grows, chip tariff delay, new S&P 500 record
- Neutral Sentiment: Several market previews note quiet trading on Christmas Eve—expected lower liquidity can lead to muted net flows into ETFs like VOO despite index-level gains. US Indices Quiet on Christmas Eve
- Negative Sentiment: Short interest in VOO surged ~102% in December to ~8.3M shares (about 0.7% of float), boosting potential for increased volatility or squeeze dynamics despite a low days-to-cover (~0.7). This is a direct headwind if bearish positioning grows or prompts tactical trading flows.
- Negative Sentiment: U.S. futures showed some intraday weakness on Christmas Eve, which could pressure VOO intraday if risk-off sentiment persists into the close. Futures Drop on Christmas Eve
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
- Do not delete, read immediately
- INVESTOR ALERT: Tiny “$3 AI Wonder Stock” on the Verge of Blasting Off
- Can Any Expenses Be Deducted From Capital Gains Tax?
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- Forget AI, This Will Be the Next Big Tech Breakthrough
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.