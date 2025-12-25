Iams Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Iams Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 3.1% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.1% in the second quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 4,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth grew its holdings in Waste Management by 1.3% during the second quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 3,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 3.0% during the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.06, for a total value of $299,542.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 15,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,373,112.40. This represents a 8.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Waste Management Stock Performance
NYSE WM opened at $221.39 on Thursday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.11 and a 1-year high of $242.58. The company has a market cap of $89.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.73.
Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Waste Management Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.97%.
About Waste Management
Waste Management, Inc (NYSE: WM) is a leading provider of integrated waste management and environmental services in North America. The company offers end-to-end solutions that span collection, transfer, disposal and recycling, along with landfill operations and related infrastructure. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Waste Management serves a broad customer base that includes residential, commercial, industrial and municipal clients.
Core services include curbside and commercial waste collection, roll-off and temporary container services, materials recovery and recycling, and engineered landfill disposal.
