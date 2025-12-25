Inspire Investing LLC Has $2.66 Million Stock Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM

Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 42.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SFM. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 520.8% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 60.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

Positive Sentiment: MarketBeat highlighted SFM as one of “3 Stocks at 52?Week Lows With Way More Upside Than Downside,” arguing Sprouts trades well below consensus price targets, appears attractively valued (~15x earnings in the note) and could benefit if consumer trends stabilize. (Market commentary suggesting asymmetric upside; useful for value/contrarian investors)

Short?interest data published on Dec. 24 appears anomalous (reported as zero/NaN and a 0.0 days?to?cover figure). The odd report is unlikely to move fundamentals but could cause short?interest trackers/algos to misread positioning until corrected. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms and press releases (Robbins LLP, Frank R. Cruz, Faruqi & Faruqi, Kahn Swick & Foti, Kessler Topaz, Schall Law Firm, Levi & Korsinsky, etc.) are soliciting lead plaintiffs in a securities?fraud class action alleging Sprouts misled investors about growth (class period cited June 4–Oct 29, 2025). Several notices set a Jan. 26, 2026 lead?plaintiff deadline — this wave of litigation increases uncertainty, could pressure the shares, and may lead to legal costs or settlements. PR Newswire: Opportunity to Lead Securities Fraud Lawsuit Business Wire: Robbins LLP Notice

Short?interest data published on Dec. 24 appears anomalous (reported as zero/NaN and a 0.0 days?to?cover figure). The odd report is unlikely to move fundamentals but could cause short?interest trackers/algos to misread positioning until corrected. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms and press releases (Robbins LLP, Frank R. Cruz, Faruqi & Faruqi, Kahn Swick & Foti, Kessler Topaz, Schall Law Firm, Levi & Korsinsky, etc.) are soliciting lead plaintiffs in a securities?fraud class action alleging Sprouts misled investors about growth (class period cited June 4–Oct 29, 2025). Several notices set a Jan. 26, 2026 lead?plaintiff deadline — this wave of litigation increases uncertainty, could pressure the shares, and may lead to legal costs or settlements. PR Newswire: Opportunity to Lead Securities Fraud Lawsuit Business Wire: Robbins LLP Notice

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $79.02 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.78 and a 200-day moving average of $123.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.05. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.75 and a twelve month high of $182.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 5.93%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.240-5.280 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.860-0.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $124.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $108.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.86.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CMO Alisa Gmelich sold 3,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total transaction of $250,951.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 5,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,773.28. The trade was a 36.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Scott Neal sold 17,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $1,488,529.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 14,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,965.60. This trade represents a 55.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,545 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,294. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc (NASDAQ: SFM) is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts’ product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

