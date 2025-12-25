15,759 Shares in Stride, Inc. $LRN Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Stride in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Stride by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Stride by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stride by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Stride during the 3rd quarter worth $1,854,000. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Stride

Here are the key news stories impacting Stride this week:

Positive Sentiment: Stride is expanding its digital learning solutions globally, which could broaden addressable markets and revenue opportunities if execution continues. Article Title

Stride is expanding its digital learning solutions globally, which could broaden addressable markets and revenue opportunities if execution continues. Positive Sentiment: Analyst write?ups note that despite the August 2025 tech glitches, Stride reported a $1.52 EPS quarter with double?digit revenue growth, suggesting scalable margins and potential upside once platform problems are fixed. Article Title

Analyst write?ups note that despite the August 2025 tech glitches, Stride reported a $1.52 EPS quarter with double?digit revenue growth, suggesting scalable margins and potential upside once platform problems are fixed. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple firms have issued investor notices and reminders about the Jan. 12, 2026 deadline to seek lead?plaintiff status — these are procedural steps that aggregate claims but don’t by themselves prove liability. Article Title

Multiple firms have issued investor notices and reminders about the Jan. 12, 2026 deadline to seek lead?plaintiff status — these are procedural steps that aggregate claims but don’t by themselves prove liability. Negative Sentiment: A high?profile allegation claims a ~54% stock crash was caused by undisclosed operational failures and so?called “ghost students,” tying platform outages directly to material investor losses — this intensifies litigation and regulatory risk. Article Title

A high?profile allegation claims a ~54% stock crash was caused by undisclosed operational failures and so?called “ghost students,” tying platform outages directly to material investor losses — this intensifies litigation and regulatory risk. Negative Sentiment: Several national plaintiff firms (Hagens Berman, BFA, Kahn Swick & Foti, Berger Montague, Levi & Korsinsky, Faruqi, Robbins Geller, etc.) are investigating or filing suits — the concentration of plaintiff activity can prolong uncertainty, increase legal costs, and sustain selling pressure. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LRN. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Stride from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research cut shares of Stride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $108.00 target price on shares of Stride and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Stride from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.75.

Stride Price Performance

Shares of LRN stock opened at $65.95 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.03. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Stride, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.61 and a twelve month high of $171.17.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $620.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.50 million. Stride had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 12.76%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stride

Stride, Inc (NYSE:LRN) is a technology-driven education company that designs and delivers online learning solutions for students and adult learners. Through long-term partnerships with state-authorized public school districts, Stride operates virtual academies that serve K-12 students across the United States. The company’s blended-learning model combines digital curriculum, live teaching support and data analytics to personalize instruction and monitor student progress.

In addition to its K-12 offerings, Stride provides a portfolio of career and workforce readiness programs under its Stride Career Prep division.

