Iams Wealth Management LLC Has $3.61 Million Stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF $BILS

Iams Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,388 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF makes up 1.4% of Iams Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Iams Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF worth $3,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,133,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,749,000 after acquiring an additional 276,283 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 19.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 478,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,538,000 after purchasing an additional 77,298 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 458,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,592,000 after purchasing an additional 31,270 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 30.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 392,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,060,000 after purchasing an additional 90,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SoundView Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. SoundView Advisors Inc. now owns 274,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,278,000 after buying an additional 6,323 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BILS opened at $99.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.34 and its 200-day moving average is $99.32. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $99.08 and a one year high of $99.52.

About SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

