Inspire Investing LLC Increases Position in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 307.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,022 shares during the quarter. Vertiv accounts for about 0.6% of Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $5,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 780.0% in the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 5,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $937,810.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,444. This trade represents a 57.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VRT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Vertiv from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Cfra Research raised Vertiv to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Zacks Research upgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $173.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.48.

Vertiv Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $166.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $202.45. The company has a market cap of $63.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.91, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.03.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.25. Vertiv had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 50.82%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.290 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 4.070-4.130 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 25th. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.43%.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

