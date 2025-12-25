18,676 Shares in StoneX Group Inc. $SNEX Purchased by Milestone Asset Management LLC

Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 2,109.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in StoneX Group by 1,272.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in StoneX Group by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in StoneX Group by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in StoneX Group by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneX Group Price Performance

Shares of SNEX opened at $98.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.91. StoneX Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.64 and a twelve month high of $106.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.01). StoneX Group had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 0.23%.The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNEX. Zacks Research lowered StoneX Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of StoneX Group in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $102,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 114,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,466,932.80. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Diego Rotsztain sold 2,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $235,092.07. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 17,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,487.57. The trade was a 12.38% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,979 shares of company stock worth $659,070. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

StoneX Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

StoneX Group Inc (NASDAQ: SNEX) is a global financial services firm offering execution, risk management, advisory and post-trade solutions across commodities, currencies, securities and digital assets. The company serves commercial businesses, institutional clients and financial intermediaries, providing market access and tailored services designed to help clients manage price risk, optimize working capital and execute complex transactions.

StoneX operates through several core segments.

