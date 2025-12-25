ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (BIS) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 24th

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1026 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 24th.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:BIS opened at $9.00 on Thursday. ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.37.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.

