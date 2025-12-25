ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (BIS) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 24th

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1026 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 24th.
ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Stock Down 2.7%
Shares of NASDAQ:BIS opened at $9.00 on Thursday. ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.37.
ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Company Profile
